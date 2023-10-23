Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) & Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) Critical Comparison

Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF – Get Free Report) and Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Sense Technologies has a beta of -5.01, indicating that its stock price is 601% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sense Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sense Technologies and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A Worksport -4,728.72% -59.40% -43.53%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sense Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sense Technologies and Worksport, as provided by MarketBeat.

Worksport has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Worksport’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Worksport is more favorable than Sense Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sense Technologies and Worksport’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Worksport $120,000.00 200.56 -$12.53 million ($0.80) -1.72

Sense Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Worksport.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Worksport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Worksport beats Sense Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sense Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sense Technologies, Inc. develops and markets automotive safety devices that enhance driver awareness of people or obstacles located in vehicle blind spots in the United States. It offers Guardian Alert Doppler awareness system, which warns vehicle drivers of the presence of people or obstacles in blind spots that exist behind their vehicles when backing up. The company markets its Guardian Alert product primarily to automobile and truck dealers, fleet operators, and other after-market automotive industry participants. It also offers ScopeOut, a system of specially designed mirrors that are placed at specific points on automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, or commercial vehicles to provide drivers a complete view behind the vehicle. The company markets its ScopeOut product to department stores and other retailers as an after-market automotive safety product, as well as sells online at sensetech.com. The company was formerly known as Graham Gold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Sense Technologies, Inc. in October 1997. Sense Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

About Worksport

(Get Free Report)

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold, aluminum flush-mounted, and top-mounted folding tonneau covers. It also offers Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station. The company also sells its products through online retail channels. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in May 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in West Seneca, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sense Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sense Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.