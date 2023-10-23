Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.89

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 77127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SVC

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -142.40 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,600.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 27,241 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,992,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,768,000 after purchasing an additional 156,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.