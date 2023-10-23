Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SVC opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.40 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 146,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 330.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 130,851 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 30.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

