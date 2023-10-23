ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $700.00 at Citigroup

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $734.00 to $700.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $598.97.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $542.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $347.29 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.23. The company has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.