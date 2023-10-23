Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,339 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 401,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,781,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 124,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $67.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $225.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $68.72.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.40%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.