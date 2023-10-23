Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.27) to GBX 1,150 ($14.05) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.38) to GBX 800 ($9.77) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.39) to GBX 1,245 ($15.21) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 890 ($10.87) to GBX 870 ($10.63) in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.39) to GBX 1,200 ($14.66) in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,064.63 ($13.00).

WPP Price Performance

WPP Cuts Dividend

LON:WPP opened at GBX 681.20 ($8.32) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 743.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 827.74. WPP has a one year low of GBX 675.40 ($8.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,082 ($13.22). The company has a market cap of £7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,390.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,959.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Simon Dingemans acquired 4,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.02) per share, with a total value of £32,800 ($40,063.52). Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

