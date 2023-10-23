Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.27) to GBX 1,150 ($14.05) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.38) to GBX 800 ($9.77) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.39) to GBX 1,245 ($15.21) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 890 ($10.87) to GBX 870 ($10.63) in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.39) to GBX 1,200 ($14.66) in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,064.63 ($13.00).
View Our Latest Stock Report on WPP
WPP Price Performance
WPP Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,959.18%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Simon Dingemans acquired 4,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.02) per share, with a total value of £32,800 ($40,063.52). Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WPP
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.