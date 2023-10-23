Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded AJ Bell to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($3.79) to GBX 340 ($4.15) in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

LON AJB opened at GBX 263.60 ($3.22) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,882.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 281.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 307.58. AJ Bell has a one year low of GBX 245.20 ($2.99) and a one year high of GBX 404.07 ($4.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 4.48.

In related news, insider Peter Birch acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £20,775 ($25,375.60). In related news, insider Leslie Michael Platts purchased 86,000 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £241,660 ($295,175.28). Also, insider Peter Birch bought 7,500 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £20,775 ($25,375.60). Insiders have purchased a total of 93,706 shares of company stock valued at $26,303,470 over the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

