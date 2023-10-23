Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Portmeirion Group Stock Performance

PMP opened at GBX 240 ($2.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £33.58 million, a PE ratio of 705.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64. Portmeirion Group has a 1 year low of GBX 230 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 522.65 ($6.38). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 276.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 365.46.

Portmeirion Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Portmeirion Group’s payout ratio is 4,411.76%.

About Portmeirion Group

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

