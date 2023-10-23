Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 1,156 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $229,111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,413,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,196,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 598,164 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,997 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.4 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $96.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

