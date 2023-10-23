Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 370 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in FedEx were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $240.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.27 and a 200-day moving average of $245.55. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $149.64 and a one year high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

