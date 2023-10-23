Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

