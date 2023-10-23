Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 134 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $444.17 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

