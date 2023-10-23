Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 3,256 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 120.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.91.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $166.48 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

