Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 4,110 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $101.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average of $106.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.