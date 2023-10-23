Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $63.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

