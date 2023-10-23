Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $273,480,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $90.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $78.57 and a 52-week high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

