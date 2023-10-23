Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $701,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IUSG opened at $93.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.24. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 2 Mega Caps With Comeback Rallies About To Start
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is Super Micro Computer an Unsung Hero of AI-Driven Growth?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- DraftKings Plays the Right Cards in Online Gaming Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.