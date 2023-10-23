Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $790,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,131,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,280,000 after buying an additional 85,345 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,693,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,389 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,293,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,065,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,646,000 after purchasing an additional 414,777 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $28.90 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

