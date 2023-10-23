Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.72% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 74,947 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,277,000.

TBUX stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $111.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

