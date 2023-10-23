Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $917,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $138.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.59 and its 200 day moving average is $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $138.55 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.