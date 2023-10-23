Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 323 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,765,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,711,000 after acquiring an additional 91,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 76,798 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL opened at $85.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average of $92.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

