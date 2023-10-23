Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases Shares of 22,436 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO opened at $20.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.43. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 4.47%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Stories

