Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases Shares of 6,549 SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.55% of SPDR Global Dow ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systelligence LLC increased its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 94,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 182.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 62,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGT opened at $106.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Company Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

