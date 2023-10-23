Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 75.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $95.40 on Monday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $81.47 and a 52 week high of $109.37. The company has a market capitalization of $134.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.93.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0887 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.