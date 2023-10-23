Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000.

Shares of PYZ opened at $73.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $73.67 and a 12-month high of $93.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

