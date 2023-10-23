Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 15,631 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,631 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $286,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,881 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27,624.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,559,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,026 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $29.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

