Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $102.33 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.59 and a 52-week high of $110.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.99 and a 200 day moving average of $104.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

