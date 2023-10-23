Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Rating Increased to Neutral at BTIG Research

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Skillz in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Skillz Stock Performance

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. Skillz has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.13). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 53.35% and a negative net margin of 145.87%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skillz

In other Skillz news, CFO Jason Roswig sold 44,872 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $450,066.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,279 shares in the company, valued at $855,348.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 597,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,079,951.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Roswig sold 44,872 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $450,066.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,348.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,707,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after buying an additional 460,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skillz by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,917,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,255,000 after buying an additional 2,800,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth $48,225,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skillz by 23.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,619,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,497 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,657,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 102,843 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

