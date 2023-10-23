SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target Raised to $15.00

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLRC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SLR Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLRC

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.09. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.81 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Guy Talarico purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,674.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 14,442 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $217,207.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 197,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,746.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Talarico purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $481,674.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 74,442 shares of company stock worth $1,120,108. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 614.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 275.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.