Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) PT Lowered to $0.80 at HC Wainwright

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $0.90 to $0.80 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.14% from the company’s current price.

Solitario Resources Stock Performance

Solitario Resources stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. Solitario Resources has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solitario Resources will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Solitario Resources

About Solitario Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Solitario Resources by 151.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solitario Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Solitario Resources by 410.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Solitario Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solitario Resources by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

