Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) PT Lowered to $0.80 at HC Wainwright

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $0.90 to $0.80 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.14% from the company’s current price.
Solitario Resources Stock Performance
Solitario Resources stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. Solitario Resources has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.25.
Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solitario Resources will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Solitario Resources
Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.
