SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $87.80

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.80 and last traded at $87.97, with a volume of 643364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.10.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.29.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $442,083,000,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

