SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Lowered by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 1.7% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,234,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,321,000 after buying an additional 56,124 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,362,000 after acquiring an additional 503,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $329.84 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $311.60 and a 12 month high of $356.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.13.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

