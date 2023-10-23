SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $78.59

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.59 and last traded at $79.09, with a volume of 34068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.59.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 571.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,342,001,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Articles

