SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.55

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.55 and last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $129,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.3% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $166,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

