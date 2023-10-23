SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.38

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.38 and last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 334239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.