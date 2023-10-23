SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 2.8% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Anson Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 723,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,629,000 after purchasing an additional 79,763 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,046,000.

NYSEARCA:XAR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.01. 28,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.61 and its 200-day moving average is $117.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $101.14 and a 1-year high of $125.42.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

