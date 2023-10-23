SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.07

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.07 and last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 3927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,645,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,877 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

About SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

