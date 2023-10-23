Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 149.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

SPB stock opened at $76.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 61.47%. The business had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPB

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Brands

In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $395,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 683,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,151,389.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,843 shares of company stock worth $1,276,452 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Spectrum Brands

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.