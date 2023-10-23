Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$51.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOY. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.44.
Spin Master Trading Down 0.4 %
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.28. Spin Master had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of C$565.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$584.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.3065237 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spin Master Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is presently 12.24%.
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.
