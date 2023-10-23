Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.77) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:SPT opened at GBX 94.60 ($1.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 159.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £547.40 million, a P/E ratio of 946.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.35. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.75 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294 ($3.59).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.
Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.
