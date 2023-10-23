Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.77) price target on the stock.

Spirent Communications Price Performance

Shares of LON:SPT opened at GBX 94.60 ($1.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 159.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £547.40 million, a P/E ratio of 946.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.35. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.75 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294 ($3.59).

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Company Profile

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Maggie Buggie acquired 10,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £10,024.42 ($12,244.31). In other news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($28,093.32). Also, insider Maggie Buggie purchased 10,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £10,024.42 ($12,244.31). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 135,402 shares of company stock worth $13,027,373. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

