Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

NYSE:SPR opened at $21.43 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.