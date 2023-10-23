Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.20.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 3.5 %

SPR stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.74. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 58.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,240,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,014 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,077,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93,707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,570 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,865,000 after purchasing an additional 286,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

