Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Lowered to $58.00 at KeyCorp

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.75% from the stock’s previous close.

SPT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $45.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,344 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $70,721.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,510.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $70,721.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,510.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $595,168.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 242,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,691.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,485 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

