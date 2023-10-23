State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 20,852 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $27,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 660,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,259,633.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 660,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,259,633.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,108,013.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,190 shares of company stock valued at $13,745,710. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.47.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $147.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 0.76. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.27.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

