State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 22,260 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,260 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.15% of UDR worth $20,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in UDR by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 38,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in UDR by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after buying an additional 57,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.97.

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $45.46.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.