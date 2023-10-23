State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 346,994 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,228,313 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,994 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $24,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 160,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 32,512 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 42.1% in the second quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 21,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 33.5% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 12,434,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,978 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

