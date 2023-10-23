State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 8,939 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,823 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $18,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

