State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $18,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.76.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $169.61 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

