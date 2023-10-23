State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.15% of Extra Space Storage worth $30,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $109.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.57. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $180.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

