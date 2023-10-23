State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of SBA Communications worth $19,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,039,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,220,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $191.88 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $312.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.11 and a 200 day moving average of $226.64.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

SBA Communications Company Profile



SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

